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James Binks
Nov 20, 2023

What a fantastic essay. I've been wondering whether there is literature from another place or time that describes feelings of permanence/collapse and rootlessness/memory that I feel in the world today. I hadn't thought to look at Austria-Hungary but you have opened my mind to a new way of looking at the old empire. Thank you for that.

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1 reply by Anton Cebalo
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Nico
Nov 20, 2023

So happy to see you back. As soon as I saw the title, I thought, "Oh good someone else has been thinking of Joseph Roth, too," because of course I'm often thinking of Roth's journalistic work at the end of history. Saving this for when I can really sink into it.

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