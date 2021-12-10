ABOUT NOVUM

A NEWSLETTER BY ANTON STJEPAN CEBALO

A few years ago, I came across a book called The Principle of Hope by philosopher Ernst Bloch.

The book is an exhaustive exploration of hope on all levels. It’s about how possibilities enter our imagination, break us free from stagnation and normalcy, and create new worlds. These aren’t fantasies, but are rooted in actual material reality. Bloch calls “novum” that shared life force which generates the radically new.

He writes:

Ages in which nothing happens have almost lost the feeling for the Novum; they live in habit and what is coming is no such thing, but rather as circumscribed as what happened yesterday. But ages like the modern one, in which history, perhaps for centuries, stands in the balance, have the feeling for the Novum in the extreme, they sense what future is...

With everything being so in flux nowadays, and the future wide open for the taking, I thought this was a nice name for my newsletter. For a deeper explanation, I suggest reading my extended essay.

what do you write about?

I write about history, culture, politics, and whatever I think has some relevance for today. My perspective starts from the view that we’re living through something of an inflection point. One of its major catalysts is a deep and widespread feeling of uprootedness, largely caused by online life.

These days, shared dreams about the future are commonly met with skepticism. Few people believe what they once took for granted. If we look across all sources of authority, trust has fallen to new lows. And across published literature, mentions of distress and anxiety have risen to new highs. Additionally, if we look outward at world affairs, the next decade or two will likely end up defining the rest of the century, for better or worse.

Volatile periods like today are defined by unknowns. Novel ways of thinking and living emerge, sometimes by accident. I explore these themes in my writing. My approach tries to strike a balance between everyday observational, literary, and historical perspectives.

who are you?

My name is Anton, and I’m a writer with a BA and MA in modern history. I’ve been published in magazines like Aeon, Noema, The Guardian, The Brooklyn Rail, Palladium, 3 Quarks Daily, and elsewhere.

I grew up in the United States, but my whole family roots come from an island in the region of Dalmatia, Croatia. In a past other life, maybe I was a peasant boy or sailor, but in this life I worked tediously for a long time as a ghostwriter to make ends meet. I started this newsletter back in 2022 just to think things through and meet other like-minded people with no initial expectations.

I currently live in NYC, so if you’re in the city feel free to reach out.

when do you publish?

I publish whenever I can and whenever it’s ready.

I also have two special series on here. One is my history-writing series, Past as Prologue. The other is Readings & Reviews for books and forgotten essays that still have relevance today.

will you take my money?

I’ve currently closed paid subscriptions since they create burdensome expectations and I prefer to keep my writing free on here free for maximum accessibility.

do you accept mail?

Don’t be a stranger, send absolutely anything to anton.cebalo (at) outlook.com. Maybe I’ll open a P.O. box for physical letters someday.