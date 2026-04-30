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maja roglić's avatar
maja roglić
Apr 30Edited

great piece about a subject that needs more attention. while I agree that most commercial turbo-folk music does not sing about themes of ethnic nationalism, the genre does overindex on themes of violence towards women, glorification of crime, and nationalism. at least historically. the stuff being released today, not so much.

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1 reply by Anton Cebalo
Sudana Krasniqi's avatar
Sudana Krasniqi
Apr 30

This is incredible.

We still haven’t gotten over Lepa Brena marrying a Serb, btw.

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