Cows grazing in Friesland, Netherlands (taken by me)

A few years ago, I visited the city of Leeuwarden in the Netherlands. It is the provincial capital of Friesland, a northern region with sweet air that could calm anyone’s nerves, made up of grassy flatlands and marshes.

Since they resided on wetlands, the Frisians were historically known for being creative in how they adapted. To protect themselves from flooding, they first built their villages on mounds made from marshy soil mixed with clay and dung. Then in the Middle Ages, dikes were constructed to better keep the water away. A separate culture developed in time around the communal needs of the land. Today their language, West Frisian, is still widely spoken in Friesland alongside Dutch.

In the mid-19th century, a tiny Frisian town was rediscovered by artists and collectors. Hindeloopen had been a major commercial port centuries earlier, trading textiles from India, porcelain from China and Japan, and luxuries from all over the Baltic region, but had since lost its prestige. The colorful imports remained though, merging with local folk customs, and forgetting their actual origin.

This caught the eye of painter Christoffel Bisschop sometime in 1860. He noticed a bright dress of chintz patterns on a Hindelooper woman who was helping his mother in Leeuwarden. He then visited her town and became obsessed, painting Sunday in Hindeloopen that September. Hindeloopen contained many forgotten treasures that were being given away for cheap. “What he longed to possess was worthless everywhere,” and Bisschop surrounded himself exclusively with these antiques to create scenes. He quickly became famous for painting interiors in the Hindelooper style.

Sunday in Hindeloopen (1860)

Christoffel later married a woman in 1869 who shared his passion for collecting, Kate Bisschop-Swift. And in 1881, they bought a home in the Hague to exclusively live in the past, despite being far away from the Friesland that inspired them.

Kate herself was an accomplished painter of domestic scenes, often depicting mother and child, although the couple had no children. Left to their own, they decorated their “Villa Frisia” like a 17th-century house—with Hindelooper furniture, ceramics and silverware, colorful textiles, stained-glass windows, wooden wall panelling, and a fireplace with carved ornaments. Dutch writer Johan Graham in 1893 described their home as assembled with “an artist’s hand.” Everything inside was “brought together with taste and deliberation into a harmonious whole.”

Surrounded by old objects, the past lived on even in the Bisshops’ own mannerisms. Their behavior was said to resemble little of the present. One visitor remarked that, “Kate Bisschop-Swift is for me the type of the lady-in-waiting from the time of Charles II” of the 17th century.

Like her husband, she does not feel at home in nineteenth-century dress, and prefers to appear in black, with a dangling silver purse on a cord around her waist.

Kate Bisschop-Swift reading in the conservatory of Villa Frisia (year unknown)

Christoffel Bisschop in his studio at Villa Frisia (1903)

The couple’s social circle grew to include the European aristocracy, who visited their anachronistic home. One friend and patron was Sophie of Württemberg, the Queen of the Netherlands. Another was Elisabeth zu Wied, the future Queen of Romania. The interest from high society helped to spread the Hindelooper craze. Demountable Hindelooper rooms went on tour with mimicked interiors and costumed dolls. After premiering at the 1878 World’s Fair in Paris, the style became an international sensation.

A Hindelooper room at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden (2023)

The Bisschops were one strand of anti-modernism, unsettling but beautiful in how they tried to freeze time. The sensibility was a trend in some circles before World War I, especially among the aristocratic classes. The Bisschops were commoners though, born to wealthy merchant and lawyer families, and their collecting was an aspirational lifestyle. They could live ignoring the present. The aristocracy, however, could not enjoy that same peace of mind. They ruled over a society that was becoming more and more alien to them, and this tension brought its own peculiarities.

In 1873, Christoffel Bisschop was awarded a prize for artistic merit by Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria-Hungary. It was fitting given the empire’s reputation for being neurotically obsessed with tradition and rank. The later heir to the throne, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, would become an avowed anti-modernist, as if possessed by spite over having to live in his own time.

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Angry at Modernism

In a 1963 speech, psychologist Erich Fromm proposed a kind of personality that he feared was the “severest pathology” a person can have. The “necrophiliac” personality type is someone who is only attracted to dead things and that which does not grow or change. And when met with life and unpredictable things, they wish to violently extinguish or control them. Fromm developed the idea from Sigmund Freud’s concept of the death drive, an “urge inherent in organic life to restore an earlier state of things.”

For the Archduke, this kind of temperament did not reveal itself all of the time. But when expressed, it came out either as rage or fanatical anti-modern taste. These two traits were closely linked in his psyche. The entire diplomatic corps of Vienna knew of his bouts of anger like an open secret. As one of his close advisors admitted, the Archduke had a “profound lack of balance in his character, whose every feeling ran to excesses, even to mania.”

Portrait of Franz Ferdinand (1884)

A sickly child at birth, and plagued by ailments his whole life, many assumed this could be the cause. Papers speculated that his intense outbursts were possibly provoked by a slow paralysis. He was said to be angry over those moments when he could not control his limbs.

Seton-Watson, basing his opinion on Viennese sources, has recorded the suspicion that the Archduke suffered from paralysis, and that ‘the growth of that sinister disease was sapping his strength and found vent in occasional fits of ungovernable rage bordering for the time being upon insanity.’

While the Archduke never outright faulted his lineage for his health issues, he did view himself in private as part of a poisoned line. The incest in the family was to blame, and “the result is that half our children are idiots or epileptics.” Although conjecture, he may have desired to have been born a generation or two earlier, a healthier time for him and the empire. He would end up marrying someone of a lower social class, much to the shame of those in his circle.

Modernist writer Stefan Zweig in his autobiography The World of Yesterday (1943) described the Archduke as lacking the qualities that would bring one popularity in the empire. He did not carry himself with “amiability, personal charm and easygoingness.”

I had often seen him in the theater. There he sat in his box, broad and mighty, with a cold, fixed gaze, never casting a single friendly glance towards the audience or encouraging the actors with hearty applause. He was never seen to smile, and no photographs showed him relaxed. [He and his wife] were surrounded by an icy air; one knew that they had no friends…

Although he did show some warmth toward his wife and a few royals privately, his pathological desire for control over life found its outlet in hunting. The activity was compulsive for him. In his meticulously marked journal, the Archduke recorded an absurd 272,511 kills of wildlife. Even by the time’s standards, its excesses were viewed as obscene and criticized. The emperor allegedly described his heir’s hobby as “mass murder,” while others viewed it simply as “mania.”

In his Konopiště castle in central Bohemia, he stored his prizes: some 100,000 hunting trophies.

Franz Ferdinand with his wife Sophie in front of a hunting party (1910)

In the realm of taste, the Archduke had obsessions and hatreds shockingly out of step with his time, even compared to other aristocrats. His contemporary expressed the opinion that, “music to him was simply a disagreeable noise, and he had an unspeakable contempt for poets.” Zweig also recounted how he had “no sense of music, no sense for humor.” The Archduke could not understand why writers like Goethe or Schiller deserved statues in Vienna, “while many Austrian generals who have done more for our country are neglected.”

He decorated his main residence in Vienna by his anti-modern preferences. Yet forgoing comfort was not part of his nostalgia. He was known as an innovator in adopting 20th-century conveniences like central heating, elevators, and electricity. Only paintings of the post-Reformation period were permitted though, with rooms furnished in a neo-Baroque style at his request to evoke Austria’s “heroic age.” His own time was one of loss for him. In his private correspondence, he felt the Italians had humiliated Austria-Hungary by taking the empire’s former territories, and that they had “stolen Rome” by expelling the Papacy. These humiliations were ghosts, however, since he did not personally remember any of them. He was either not yet born or a small child then.

The Archduke posing as a mummy in Cairo, Egypt (1896), a fad at the time

When able, the Archduke obstructed attempts to allow modernist art to spread. He leaned on the Viennese Academy of Arts so as not to elect those painters. In one instance, he picked a bitter feud with architect Otto Wagner. Wagner believed architecture should not just play pretend with historical styles, and the hatred between them was mutual. After the death of his wife in 1915, Wagner reflected on his life’s difficulties in a diary entry and wrote:

“I consider that the death of the Crown Prince has removed the greatest single obstacle to the practice and further development of modern architecture in Austria.”

The Archduke’s stubborn temperament would eventually cost him his life. So self-assured was he in his position that on the first assassination attempt in Sarajevo, he acted nonchalantly. He arrived at the town hall afterward as if motivated by an odd death drive, and joked to no laughter, “Today we shall get a few more bullets.” He unconsciously valued the traditional pageantry of the visit over his own life. When shot by Gavrilo Princip later that day, the Archduke dismissed the attack as he lay there bleeding. “It is nothing…” repeating these words six or seven more times in a fading voice until he and his wife succumbed to their wounds. He passed away in a state of disbelief at his circumstances, like he had been for much of his life.

Despite all his spite and posturing toward the past, the Archduke would die as a man adrift from both past and future. The reactionaries of his class mostly viewed him with scorn. The court official responsible for his funeral disapproved of his marriage to a lower-status woman, and the arrangements made were “third-class.” For a moment that would have such world-historic consequences, the public also barely seemed to mind. Zweig recounted how, “there was no particular shock or dismay to be seen on their faces, for the heir apparent was not at all well liked.”

Two hours [after the news] signs of genuine mourning were no longer to be seen. The throngs laughed and chattered and, as the evening advanced, music was resumed at public resorts.

Zweig added that even before the assassination, he felt an “almost mystic premonition that some misfortune would come from this man with his bulldog neck and his cold, staring eyes.”

The Archduke and his wife Sophie lying in state in Vienna (1914), open only for four hours to the public

Postmortem

Christoffel Bisschop himself did not live to see the start of World War I. He died in 1904, mentally somewhere in the 17th century. In a posthumous review in 1905, one critic contrasted Bisschop with impressionist painters who instead looked to the future. In the immediate postwar era, there was little interest in old Villa Frisia or romantic portrayals of the distant past. Everything that was felt coldly foreign and split open beyond repair. Kate Bisschop-Swift died in 1928 in relative obscurity.

Postwar collectors adapted to the new sense of time. During the war, art markets emerged as speculative vehicles to maintain wealth amid inflation unlike before. Art prices in Germany quadrupled. Demand soared for German modernist and French impressionist art as contemporary painters fetched “astonishingly high prices.” The “collecting class” that had shaped the trade of art in the last three decades of the 19th century was replaced by a new modern buyer in rowdy auction houses.

In 1919, the Dutch art magazine Onze Kunst published a short text on the changing attitudes. The author argued that objects in art collections be allowed to have a “beautiful, natural death” in places where they had acquired their meaning. They should not succumb to “mummification” in numbered, well-lit rooms.

If you’d like to read more on modernism on the eve of World War I, check out my July essay in Aeon, “Loitering Towards War.”