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Turbo-Culture
The future of 21st-century culture happened during the Yugoslav Wars
Apr 30
•
Anton Cebalo
137
26
17
February 2026
The World of Dreampolitik
On politics and fantasies
Feb 27
•
Anton Cebalo
33
6
12
January 2026
First Contact with America
On three individuals who had wildly different impressions of the United States with world-changing consequences
Jan 26
•
Anton Cebalo
84
15
15
December 2025
2025 Recap
A yearly review and future plans
Dec 31, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
11
2
2
Within the Context of No Context, Revisited
Rereading one of the longest-ever New Yorker essays criticizing TV in the internet era
Dec 6, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
26
3
4
October 2025
Living with Too Many Stories
As the world fragments, people retreat into private narratives. On the gothic, the ironic, the absurd, and other ways we understand ourselves
Oct 26, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
50
10
Nothing Left Inside
How America learned not to fear the inner self but lost its places of belonging
Oct 5, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
37
13
10
September 2025
Alarm and Overload
The two media tactics for politics in the 2020s
Sep 14, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
26
1
5
August 2025
Welcome to the Technocracy
The dreams of a forgotten movement from the 1930s live on
Aug 31, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
79
20
31
On Weird America
Every few generations, there comes a time when one's country is rediscovered with new eyes
Aug 1, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
43
4
8
July 2025
The Internet as a Giant Skinner Box
For both users and workers, it's hyper-gambling all the way down
Jul 3, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
25
2
4
June 2025
The New Vertigo Years
At the start of the 20th century, the world felt anxious and unsettled much like today
Jun 23, 2025
•
Anton Cebalo
103
17
27
© 2026 Anton Stjepan Cebalo
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